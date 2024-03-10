Iowa’s Caitlin Clark topples another scoring mark with win over Michigan

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark scored 28 points in Iowa’s 95-68 destruction of Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday night and set another mark in the process.

Clark set the record for most points in a Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament with 297 and became the first Division 1 women’s player to score at least 1,000 points in at least two seasons, according to ESPN. She has 1,020 points to her total this year as she broke Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring mark.

Iowa will play Nebraska for the Big Ten Championship. The Cornhuskers stunned Iowa in February as the Iowa sharpshooter was nearing the NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball record.

“I pack for three days,” she told reporters after the win over Michigan. “That’s all we know. That’s just what we do.”

Clark surpassed former Ohio State great Kelsey Mitchell for the Big Ten Tournament mark. Clark surpassed Mitchell on her way to becoming the all-time leader in women’s basketball scoring – as well as Washington legend Kelsey Plum.

“Obviously breaking the Big Ten record is something that’s really hard to do,” she said of the record, via ESPN. “These games are never guaranteed. You can come here and just play one game, and it can be over. I’m really grateful to play the maximum number of games every season I’ve had of this tournament. That is probably the only reason I have this record.”

Clark is playing in her final Big Ten Tournament. She will enter the WNBA Draft after the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is over.

Iowa was the national runner-up last season after losing in the championship to LSU.

