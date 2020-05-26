Iowa State athletic director: 'We fully anticipate playing football this fall'

There is no doubt that college football will be played this upcoming season, according to Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard.

Pollard, who wrote a letter posted to Iowa State’s athletic website, said “we fully anticipate playing football” when the Cyclones are set to begin their season on Sept. 5.

He also sounded positive when it came down to fans being permitted to attend games in the fall, but he believes the capacity will be reduced by 50 percent. On May 20, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing several venues, including movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and museums, to reopen on May 22 and summer school activities to resume on June 1 as long as they follow health and safety guidelines.

“Those guidelines may be adjusted as time passes,” Pollard noted. “Right now, we are planning as though the capacity of our stadium would be limited to 30,000 spectators.”

The Cyclones, who are scheduled to host South Dakota in their first football game of the 2020 season, will be allowed to partake in voluntary workouts on campus after the Big 12 board of directors approved a phase-in for student-athletes.

“We will establish, and eventually communicate to you, the mitigation measures that we will implement this fall,” Pollard added. “Those decisions are currently in the development stage and will be evaluated and tweaked as we learn more about the virus in the coming weeks. It will ultimately be up to each attendee to decide whether they are comfortable attending games given the mitigation strategies we will implement. That decision will remain a personal choice that all attendees need to make.”