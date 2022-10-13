Iowa offensive coordinator asked if he’s considered stepping down as offense struggles

To say that the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled during the 2022 college football season would be extremely kind.

The Hawkeyes are dead last – 131st out of 131 FBS schools – in yards per game, and are 127th in points per game (14.7).

Iowa’s defense has twice allowed 10 points or fewer and lost.

It is ugly in Iowa City and Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is taking most of the heat.

Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, was asked Wednesday point-blank if he has considered stepping down from his position.

“There’s two options in life in any situation,” Brian Ferentz said, according to 247 Sports. “You can surrender, and if you surrender, then I think the results are pretty much guaranteed. Or you can dig in, you can continue to fight, and you can try to improve and do things better.

“I will always choose option A. Done it in my personal life. Done it in my professional life. I wouldn’t be able to go home and look my children in the eye if I wasn’t an option B person. I think I said option A. I started with option surrender, right? That’s not me. Let me be crystal clear about that.”

Ferentz, who has been the offensive coordinator since the 2017 season, has overseen an offense that has scored just seven total touchdowns through six games, has averaged a mere 82.2 yards per game on the ground, and is gaining 156.5 yards per game through the air.

“I’ve been answering questions about nepotism my entire adult life,” Ferentz continued. “None of that’s new to me either. I would flip it and say if you think that I don’t feel an added responsibility or added pressure to perform well for my father. You’re crazy. Of course, I feel that. I’m a human being.”

Even as an offense that has failed to move the ball, Iowa sits at 3-3 halfway through the season, with No. 2 Ohio State next up on the schedule after a bye week.