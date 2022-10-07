Iowa commit will likely never ‘play basketball again’ after being struck by a car, coach Lisa Bluder says

Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones will likely never play basketball again after sustaining serious injuries to both of her knees following a fatal car crash in July, head coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday.

Blunder said she was shocked to find that Jones was walking after an MRI revealed that the young basketball player had torn all four major ligaments in her knees after her family was struck by a car in Louisville while in Kentucky for a tournament in early July.

“I can’t believe she was walking,” Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. “The doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen a person come in here with four torn ligaments in a knee and not be crying.'”

“I doubt she will ever play basketball again,” Bluder also noted.

Jones, her parents, and young brother were struck by a car driven by a man on July 5th while walking a sidewalk. The man reportedly admitted to taking hydrocodone and Jones’ father tragically died as a result of the crash.

According to The Daily Iowan, the man pleaded not guilty last month to one count of murder, three counts of assault and one count of driving under the influence.

The Hawkeyes announced after the crash that the university would still honor Jones’ scholarship. Bluder doubled-down on this Thursday, vowing that she would still be a part of the program in some way.

“She’s still somebody that we are going to have as a part of our program because we believe in her,” Bluder said. “She committed to us, and just because she had something bad happen to her doesn’t mean that we turn our back on her. We’ll be there for her and her family as much as we can.”

Jones committed to Iowa just days before the tragic incident.