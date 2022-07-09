Iowa basketball commit in critical condition, father killed after family was struck by car

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ava Jones, an Iowa basketball commit, is in critical condition after her family was struck by a car while in Kentucky for a tournament, according to reports. Her father died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

William A. “Trey” Jones III was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. But his mother, Mary Jones, told The Hutchinson News he remains on life support and his organs will be donated.

“He would have helped a lot of people in life, but he will do it in death too. That’s who he is,” she told the outlet.

She also noted that his wife Amy and 17-year-old daughter Ava are in critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital.

“Ava is stable but critical,” Jones said. “Amy is stable but critical too, but Amy’s got a lot of things going. They’re both still on a vent (ventilator). They’re trying to get Ava off, but it’s a process. Just slow going.”

Ava, who verbally committed to the Hawkeyes on Monday, was in Lousiville for the Run 4 The Roses girls’ basketball tournament when she and her parents and younger brother were struck by a vehicle that jumped onto the sidewalk on Tuesday.

Her younger brother was reportedly treated for minor injuries

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Michael Hurley, 33, and charged him with four counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence, and a license possession violation, according to Yahoo Sports.

Police said Friday that he is now also being charged with murder.

Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen posted on Twitter Thursday, sharing a GoFundMe account for the family.

“[Thanks] to all who have sent thoughts & prayers for future Hawkeye, Ava Jones & her family. So appreciated. We ask you to plz keep holding this family close. They’re wonderful people enduring so very much.”