IOC president labels scrutiny about two Olympic boxers who failed gender test as ‘hate speech’

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach decried the so-called “hate speech” against two boxers who previously failed gender tests prior to the Paris Olympics.

Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting were both disqualified from the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships over what president Umar Kremlev said was a positive test for “XY chromosomes.” The IBA has maintained that Khelif and Lin both have competitive advantages that should preclude them from competing against women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The IOC has pushed back on the IBA’s statements amid a firestorm of criticism against the IOC, Khelif and Lin. Bach said the “hate speech” against the fighters was “totally unacceptable.”

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said as he tried to tamp down on the scrutiny.

“What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable.

DR. SIEGEL: THE SIMPLE ANSWER TO OLYMPIC BOXING’S COMPLICATED PROBLEM

Bach maintained that both Khelif and Lin were women.

“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women,” he said. “Some want to own a definition of who is a woman.”

Khelif and Lin have both competed in the women’s division so far this Olympics.

Khelif defeated Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori and Italy’s Angela Carini on the way to a semifinals appearance and at least a bronze medal.

Lin will fight again on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everybody in our world apparently feels obliged to say … anything without really considering the sometimes very complex circumstances,” Bach said. “You will not come to a proper decision if you organize a poll in the social media ‘Do you think this person is a woman or is not a woman?’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.