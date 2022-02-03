International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced plans Thursday to meet with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai amid heightened concern for her safety, adding that the IOC will “support” an inquiry to allegations of sexual assualt if she decides to pursue one.

Bach told reporters during a news conference ahead of the Beijing Olympics this week that he plans to meet with Peng in the “closed loop,” the bubble that separates accredited personnel from the Chinese public, to confirm her safety.

“She will enter the closed loop in order to have this meeting because she wanted this,” Bach said, via Reuters. “Once all procedures have finished then we will have our meeting.”

Peng, 35, made headlines in November when she wrote a lengthy post on Chinese social media platform Weibo that alleged former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago. She briefly disappeared from the public for two weeks after making the initial post but later emerged to deny saying she was sexually assaulted.

Bach is among the few people outside China to have spoken with Peng in the past three months in calls by video link with IOC staff, but those calls were met with criticism by frustrated tennis leaders and human rights activists who wanted footage or transcripts that could verify Peng’s well-being. They claimed the IOC was covering up for the Olympic host nation.

“We know from her explanations … that she is living in Beijing, that she can move freely, spending time with family and friends,” Bach clarified Thursday. “Now we will be able to do the next step in a personal meeting to convince us in person of her well-being and state of mind.”

Bach said the IOC would support a probe into Peng’s accusations but only at her request.

“If she wants to have an inquiry we would also support her in this. But it’s her life, it’s her allegations,” he said. “We will know more about her physical integrity and mental state when we meet her in person.”

The most recent call between Peng and IOC staff was held this week, Bach said.

