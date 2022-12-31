Intoxicated Falcons practice squad WR fights police officer, attempts to run away after traffic stop: report

A wide receiver on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad was arrested after gunshots were fired after a physical altercation with a police officer turned into a foot chase.

According to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cameron Batson was stopped by police on I-75 around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The officer reported that Batson was pulled over because he was speeding and failed to maintain his lane.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and the officer determined that Batson was intoxicated, the police statement revealed.

The officer then attempted to arrest Batson, but he began to fight with the officer. At some point after the physical altercation started, the officer discharged his firearm.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. It is unclear whether Batson had a weapon on his person during the fight.

Batson was able to get back into his vehicle and attempted to leave the scone, but he crashed along Northside Drive near northwest Atlanta. He was then accused of exiting the pickup truck and running away from police.

A manhunt ensued, but police were able to locate Batson in the area a short time later, according to the statement. Batson and the police officer were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Falcons released a statement on the incident involving Batson, saying that they would not take the situation lightly.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the team’s statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson’s charges have not yet been released.

Batson signed with the Falcons’ practice squad this year after spending the four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.