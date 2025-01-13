‘Inner Excellence’ tops Amazon after Eagles star caught reading it during game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was caught reading “Inner Excellence” on the sideline of the team’s wild-card playoff win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

On Monday, the book jumped to No. 1 on Amazon.

Jim Murphy’s book on sharpening one’s mental skills took the top spot on Amazon’s bestseller list as of Monday morning. It was ranked 523,497th going into the game. Eagles fans also helped out by leaving positive reviews on the book’s Amazon page.

“AJ Brown recommended this book, so I’m looking forward to reading this. Fly Eagles Fly,” one Eagles fan wrote.

“After seeing AJ Brown reading this book on the sidelines during the playoff game against the Packers, my wife and I researched it a bit and both bought a copy. I can’t wait to start reading it,” another review read, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Brown explained the decision to read the book on the sidelines after the game.

“I always revert back to the beginning of the book,” he said. “It states if you can just have a clear mind and remember that nothing else matters, clear conscience, nothing matters negative or positive. You’re willing to take risks. It also says if you’re humble, you can’t be embarrassed.”

The full title of Murphy’s book is called “Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.”

The author was briefly a minor league infielder with the Chicago Cubs. He then became intrigued by the idea of training baseball players how to have confidence under pressure, according to The Associated Press.

Things skyrocketed from there.

Brown added that he usually has the book with him during games. He said Sunday night was the first time he was caught.

He had one catch for 10 yards in the Eagles’ win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.