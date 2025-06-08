Injured Red Sox slugger tries to rally team with bizarre mustache sacrifice vs. Yankees

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Bregman may not be available to play for the Boston Red Sox right now, but that didn’t stop him from trying to inspire an offensive rally Friday night.

It was with his mustache, not his bat.

Baseball players are some of the most superstitious athletes in the world, and Bregman illustrated that during a game against the New York Yankees on the road.

The Red Sox entered the game having lost six of their previous nine games, and they found themselves in a hole after Walker Buehler gave up seven runs in the first two innings of the game.

Bregman tried to rally his teammates by heading into the clubhouse and returning to the dugout with a clean shave. He shaved off his mustache in the middle of the game in hopes it would be a spark for his squad.

Bregman, who is dealing with a quad injury that has him on the 10-day IL, seemed to help in some respect. The Red Sox got on the board with a home run from rookie Marcelo Mayer, who was recently called up from Triple-A, and they scored three more runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-4.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rafael Devers, labeled a Yankees killer in his Red Sox career, launched a two-run homer to cut the lead to 9-6 in favor of the home team.

Bregman’s quick action to shave off his ‘stache wasn’t the magic potion needed for an all-time comeback. Yankees closer Devin Williams shut the door on Boston’s comeback hopes in the top of the ninth inning to come away with the first victory in this weekend series.

Boston was supposed to be a team poised for the playoffs in 2025, but injuries and inconsistent play have them five games under .500. They sit fourth in the AL East, while the Yankees are five games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in first place in the division.

Bregman, though, has enjoyed his new home in Boston, joining the Red Sox this offseason after nine seasons with the Houston Astros.

Bregman is slashing .299/.385/.553 with a .938 OPS, 11 homers, 17 doubles and 35 RBIs in 51 games this season. But it isn’t offense that has been hurting the Red Sox. It’s pitching. Starting pitching, to be exact.

Boston starters have a combined 4.53 ERA in 65 games this season, and the team has a 4.06 ERA overall, 21st in the league. Ace starter Garrett Crochet has been as advertised with a 1.98 ERA and 101 strikeouts entering his start against New York Saturday night in the Bronx.

