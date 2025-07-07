IndyCar NXT drivers get involved in terrifying crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An IndyCar NXT race on Sunday at Mid-Ohio was the scene of a horrific crash between Ricardo Escotto and Sebastian Murray.

Escotto and Murray were racing into Turn 4 on Lap 4 when Escotto’s right front wheel touched Murray’s left rear wheel. Murray spun around in front of Escotto and hit the wall at a terrifying rate of speed. Murray’s vehicle did a backflip before coming to a stop.

IndyCar NXT officials waved the red flag to pause the race. Both Andretti drivers appeared to be OK after getting checked out at the infield care center.

“It was super unfortunate. I’m not really sure what happened,” Murray said afterward. “I’m just glad that everyone’s OK. Obviously, apologies to the team. It’s been a good weekend so far and we were hoping to make our way up but things happen. We’ll move forward.”

Escotto was not pleased with Murray and called the crash a “very scary one.”

“Just frustrated and very angry. It took me a lot to be contained and try to calm me down,” he said. “It was a very unfortunate incident, especially having my teammate beside me. It’s bad we were in this situation because, at the end of the day, we shouldn’t be racing like that. We were on the straight and he moved and obviously made contact like that.

“Our racing is very close, very close margins, and if you make a mistake like that, it just comes to this.”

Dennis Hauger won the race, the fifth of the season.

Murray is 10th and Escotto is 13th in the IndyCar NXT standings.

IndyCar NXT is the developmental series for drivers hoping to race IndyCar one day.