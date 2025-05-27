Indy 500 runner-up Marcus Ericsson, others pushed to rear following failed post-race inspection

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marcus Ericsson’s Andretti Global car did not pass post-race technical inspection.

Ericsson, who finished behind Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou on Sunday, was subsequently pushed to the rear of the 33-car field. Ericsson was stripped of his runner-up finish and was moved to 31st place.

Fellow Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood’s car also failed inspection. As a result, Kirkwood was relegated to the 32nd spot. He initially finished the race in sixth place.

“We are in receipt of the Indianapolis 500 Post-Race Notice as provided by IndyCar,” Andretti Global said in a statement. “We are taking the necessary time to assess the information and we will be requesting a full review with IndyCar.”

IndyCar said the modifications made by Andretti Global were to the Energy Management System covers provided by Dallara, the company that provides the chassis for the series. The rulebook states that those parts must be used as supplied.

Being moved to the rear of the field also resulted in the loss of Ericsson’s and Kirkwood’s prize money and the championship points from their original finishes. Both drivers will instead receive the money and points associated with their penalized finish.

Each car was also fined $100,000, and the competition managers for the teams have been suspended for the upcoming race on the streets of Detroit.

It was an incredibly costly swing for Andretti as the Indy 500 purse this year was a record $20,283,000, with winner Palou set to receive $3.8 million. Ericsson will receive $610,500 for finishing 31st when he could have earned up to $1 million in second.

Kirkwood is set to earn $607,500 after being credited for the 32nd finish.

“We had a great race, we came across the line in sixth,” Kirkwood said. “We’ll go through the (review) process, and this team is built on sportsmanship. They are built on integrity, and we’ll try to do everything right in the future.”

The disqualifications changed the podium finishing order, with David Malukas of A.J. Foyt Racing moving up to second and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren moving up to third. For the Foyt team, combined with Santino Ferrucci’s adjusted fifth-place finish, it marked the best Indy 500 finish in 25 years for the team.

The No. 90 car of Callum Ilott also failed post-race technical inspection after it failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification. Prema Racing was handed the same penalties as Andretti Global, which means rather than 12th, Ilott will be credited with finishing last in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

