Indians' Yu Chang receives racist messages after loss to White Sox

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang shared the racist messages he received on social media after the team’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Fans appeared to be upset after Chang was involved in a mishap that propelled the White Sox to a narrow 4-3 victory. He hit White Sox baserunner with a throw while trying to force him out at second base in the ninth inning. Nick Madrigal scored the winning run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chang, who is from Taiwan, received nasty messages after the loss.

WARNING EXPLETIVE MESSAGES

“Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES. Thank you all and love you all,” he tweeted.

CHANG HITS GRANDAL WITH THROW AS WHITE SOX BEAT INDIANS 4-3

Chang did find some support on social media.

Cleveland signed Chang in 2013 as an amateur free agent. He made his debut against the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. In that season, he was 13-for-73 with a .178 batting average and a home run.

In seven games this season, he is 4-for-16 with two RBI, a .250 batting average and a .708 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland has started the season 5-4 and is not exactly expected to make waves in the American League. The team traded its best player in Francisco Lindor over the offseason. Cleveland is hoping Shane Bieber can put together another Cy Young award-type season to keep them in the hunt for a playoff spot.