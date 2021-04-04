Indians broadcaster rips fan upset about team's loss: 'You're an idiot'

The Cleveland Indians began their 2021 MLB season this past Thursday, in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

The Indians sent their ace Shane Bieber to the mound, who allowed three runs and struck out 12 batters over six innings of work, but the Tigers came away with a 3-2 victory.

Cleveland fans weren’t happy with the result.

One fan decided to call into the postgame show seen on Bally Sports Great Lakes, the cable network which televises Indians game, and decided to bash the team’s offensive struggles. The Indians’ two runs scored came in the ninth inning, but they fell just short of a comeback.

Indians broadcaster Bruce Dennan wasn’t thrilled with the fan’s reaction, which ultimately led to him lashing out at the fan during the show. Dennan and the fan were going back-and-forth at each other, and the broadcaster decided to rip into the fan calling him “an idiot.”

Here were some of the other insults Dennan directed to the fan:

“You’re an idiot.”

“You’re an idiot and you don’t know baseball.”

“You are an idiot.”

“You don’t know anything.”

“You don’t know squat, you stupid idiot.”

“That proves what an ignoramus you are.”

“Get off our show!”

“Fair-weather idiot.”

The fan was annoyed with Franmil Reyes’ approach to the plate during the game, but Dennan stuck up for the team’s designated hitter, saying that the game was played in 30-degree weather, and it was the first of 162 games this season.