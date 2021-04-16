Indianapolis Colts 'saddened' over FedEx shooting: 'Victims and survivors are our friends and neighbors'

The Indianapolis Colts condemned Thursday night’s shooting at a FedEx facility just 20 minutes from the team’s headquarters and called it “another senseless tragedy.”

The team issued a statement Friday morning after a shooter opened fired inside the FedEx building around 11 p.m. killing eight people and wounding several others before turning the gun on himself.

The site of the shooting happened just 20 minutes south of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the Colts’ headquarters.

“We at the Colts are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific act that took place last night in our city,” the statement read.

“We join the entire Indianapolis community in mourning those who lost their lives and praying for all those who are or will be impacted over the weeks and months to come. We send our thoughts to our friends at FedEx who are hurting so much this morning and we pray for their health and healing.”

“The victims and survivors are our friends and neighbors and one can only imagine the nightmare their families are living through this morning. But we have no doubt that our community will rally around them with the support they need to help put their lives back together and to hopefully someday find peace.”

Police say five people have been hospitalized following the gunfire; they remain in stable condition. FedEx employees are among the dead, the company has confirmed. Law enforcement had not identified the shooter as of Friday morning.