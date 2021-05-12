Indianapolis Colts 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Indianapolis Colts have not won a division title since the 2014 season and about seven years later the team could be in the best position to get back on top of the AFC South.

Indianapolis traded for Carson Wentz after his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles crashed and burned. Wentz will reunite with Colts head coach Frank Reich and a lot will be expected of him. The Colts finished 11-5 in 2020 and Wentz could be the quarterback the team needs to make a run.

The Colts are also bringing back T.Y. Hilton, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. on offense. The Colts are poised to really perform well in 2021.

The Colts start the season with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at home. The team will end the season with a match–up against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Here’s who the Colts will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Away Opponents: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Cardinals, 49ers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 130-142

Here’s the Colts’ 2021 regular-season schedule: