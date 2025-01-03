Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke believed to have played entire season with torn ACL: report

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s season was already impressive, as he helped lead the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and a College Football Playoff berth – their best season in program history.

What makes Rourke’s play even more remarkable is that he was believed to have re-torn his ACL back in August and played through the injury, the quarterback’s agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rourke first tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season when he was playing with Ohio University.

Rourke will undergo ACL revision surgery on Wednesday, per his agent.

If playing through a re-torn ACL was not enough, Rourke also played through a thumb injury as well.

During Indiana’s 56-7 win over Nebraska on Oct. 19, Rourke broke his thumbnail on his right hand, his throwing hand, after being hit. X-rays later revealed that Rourke’s thumbnail broke because he broke a bone in his thumb.

Rourke underwent surgery just days later, only missed one game and returned to play against Michigan State on Nov. 2 with two screws in his thumb.

Rourke threw four touchdown passes in the Hoosiers’ 47-10 win over the Spartans while wearing a splint under his glove, per the IndyStar.

Despite playing through a knee injury, and eventually a thumb injury, Rourke finished ninth in Heisman voting.

The Hoosiers quarterback completed 69.4% of his passes, throwing for 3042 yards and 29 touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions.

Rourke spent the first five seasons of his college career with Ohio before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season.

Indiana’s remarkable season ended with a loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Rourke will be entering the NFL Draft.

