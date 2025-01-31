Indiana football player opts to join Barstool Sports over declaring for NFL Draft: ‘This is my thing’

After playing six years at Indiana University, Mike Katic has decided to put his NFL dreams to the side.

After initially declaring for last year’s NFL Draft, then returning for his final year of eligibility, the former center has decided to join Barstool Sports as a media personality and analyst.

“I’m pumped. This is what I think I was born to do,” Katic said on “The Yak” with Dan “Big Cat” Katz. “Football’s great, but I think this is my thing. So, I’m super excited to move in here.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Katic doesn’t start officially working until March 1, but he paid a visit to Jon Gruden, who was recently hired by the site, at Barstool’s offices. And they had about as much of a greeting as one would predict from a Super Bowl champion coach and a six-year college star.

“Barstool’s got our new center and I already love him!” Gruden said on X while posting a video of their first interaction.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION HOPES FANS APPRECIATE CHIEFS’ GREATNESS, NOT HATE ON IT

Immediately after shaking hands, Gruden asked Katic to get into his lineman stance, and the two shared another handshake and hug.

“When [Gruden] tells you to get in a stance, you get into a damn stance!” Katic posted on X.

Katic seemed to hint his playing days were over after the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame when he posted on X, “Thank you Indiana University. Thank you Football.”

Katic was likely to be a late-round selection if he had been taken at all. Pro Football Focus graded Katic as the 10th best center in the Power Four conferences.

Katic said he was hired quickly after Dave Portnoy saw him in “three clips doing media” after being connected through a member of the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pittsburgh native will work out of Barstool’s Chicago office after playing in 50 games for the Hoosiers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.