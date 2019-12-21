Independence Bowl 2019: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech preview, how to watch & more

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be played between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Dec. 26. The game will be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

The Hurricanes will enter the game with a 6-6 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-2 record in Conference USA.

Miami will appear in their seventh straight bowl game and first under first-year head coach Manny Diaz. Jarren Williams has led the Hurricanes’ offense with 2,093 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. Cam’ron Harris has taken the reins as starting running back since Deejay Dallas went down with a season-ending elbow injury. He has 545 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Brevin Jordan leads Miami with 35 catches for 495 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both players are questionable for the bowl game. Gregory Rousseau has been the best defensive lineman in the country not named Chase Young. He has 14 sacks this season.

The Bulldogs will make their 12th bowl appearance. Louisiana Tech is on a five-game bowl winning streak. J’mar Smith has recorded 2,814 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. Justin Henderson leads with 967 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Malik Stanley, Adrian Hardy and Griffin Herbert all have more than 500 receiving yards. Amik Robertson leads the defense with five interceptions.

Louisiana Tech has not beaten Miami in the four times the two teams have played each other.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Walk-On’s

Date: December 26

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Independence Stadium

Location: Shreveport, La.

ODDS

Moneyline: Miami (-250), Louisiana Tech (+200)

Spread: Miami (-6), Louisiana (+6)

Over/Under: 50; Over (-110), Under (-110)

