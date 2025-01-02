Inactive Georgia player draws penalty for bizarre move in Sugar Bowl vs. Notre Dame

A Georgia Bulldogs football player who was inactive for the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame Thursday evening drew a bizarre penalty.

Parker Jones was on the sideline for the game and cost his team crucial yardage in the second quarter.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton hooked up with Arian Smith for a 66-yard pass. As Smith ran up the field, the sideline official ran with him. The official, however, ran into Jones on the sideline. Georgia was penalized for sideline interference, and it cost the Bulldogs 10 yards.

Two runs and an incomplete pass later, the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal. Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring converted a 41-yard field goal.

The penalty drew reaction on social media.

Notre Dame scored twice in the closing seconds of the first half and took a 13-3 lead into the half.

Jones, a cornerback, is a redshirt sophomore from Albany, Georgia. He has yet to play a snap for the Bulldogs in his career.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal was played a day after a terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. More than a dozen people were killed when a suspect identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove through a crowd of people. Several others were injured in the attack.

The Sugar Bowl had been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday evening.