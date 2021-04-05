Illinois gymnast celebrates landing with coronavirus vaccination card

A gymnast from the University of Illinois was going viral after a video of his celebration surfaced across social media during the Big Ten Championships over the weekend.

Illinois finished in fourth at the men’s gymnastics event and it was capped off by Evan Manivong’s performance in the vault category. He got a running start, leaped through the air and stuck the landing.

He started to celebrate and pulled out his coronavirus vaccination card during the celebration.

Manivong finished tied for fifth place on the vault with a 14.450 score.

Michael Fletcher won the Big Ten vault title with a score of 14.600. Ian Skirkey and Connor McCool both finished second in their competitions – Skirkey on the pommel horse and McCool on the floor.

“We really struggled on parallel bars, but we never gave up and finished strong. We finished the last two rotations hitting 10/10 routines, and had our best pommel horse of the season, so I’m really proud of how we finished despite having multiple gymnasts out,” coach Justin Spring said, via the school’s website.

Manivong didn’t walk away empty-handed. He was given the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Fletcher made the First-Team All-Big and Skirkey and McCool finished on the second team.

Manivong, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, has won four individual events during his collegiate career – one floor and three vault.