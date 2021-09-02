Ida remnants cause ‘crazy weather’ at US Open

Hurricane Ida remnants created havoc across the Northeast on Wednesday night and affected play at the U.S. Open in New York City.

The roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium was no match for the elements as rain and wind were still able to make it through and affect the crowds and the play.

The National Weather Service in New York was forced to declare its first-ever flash flood emergencies in the region, causing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to suspend all services.

Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson were set to face off before 7:30 p.m. ET but did not finish up play at the stadium until after 1 a.m. Thursday. The match was moved from Louis Armstrong Stadium to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Crazy weather,” Schwartzman said after defeating Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

“I was ready to play and I wanted to finish today, not finish tomorrow. You never know what can happen,” he added, dismissing the possibility of moving the match. “I was trying to push … to play tonight.”

Armstrong Stadium was updated ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open and was equipped with a naturally ventilated roof, and the space purposely between the concourse and the top allowed the rain to get into the venue and blown onto the court.

The storms caused a handful of deaths in the Maryland, New York and New Jersey areas and produced tornadoes in some parts of the Garden State. The fatalities and damage occurred three days after Ida blasted into the Gulf Coast region Sunday as a hurricane with winds of more than 170 miles per hour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.