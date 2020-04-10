Ian Poulter 'sad' Masters not happening in spring

Ian Poulter, like many professional golfers this time of year, is missing the Masters.

The tournament was postponed until at least November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA Tour and Augusta National Golf Club worked together on the decision.

Poulter, 44, told CBS Sports’ podcast “The First Cut” that it was “sad” the Masters wasn’t happening.

“It’s that time of year,” he said. “Most people would say it’s the start of golf. When you see the flowers blooming at Augusta National and you hear Jim Nantz come on and start speaking about it, it’s that time of year. It’s sad. It really is. It’s sad that it’s not happening at this time of year.

“Most people try and gear their games up … it’s the longest time we have between majors. It’s really weird. It’s strange to think that it would be happening.”

Poulter was on the cusp of the Masters lead last year. The 2020 tournament would have been his 15th appearance and he would have been working on making the cut for the 14th time.

Poulter described the allure of Augusta and the build-up to that first round.

“The second you’re on the grounds,” he said. “The attention to detail. The perfection of what it is they’ve crafted through all their years. The knowledge of how to make Augusta be Augusta and be so presentable to the TV, to the patrons, to the players. That builds Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

He added that Thursday has an “electric buzz” around it.”

Poulter finished tied for 12th in 2019 at the Masters with an 8-under. He finished tied for sixth in 2015 with a 9-under.