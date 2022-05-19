Husband of slain ex-Kansas women’s soccer player charged with murder, says God told him to do it: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Regan Noelle Gibbs, a former goalie for the Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team, was found dead in her apartment Monday after her husband called 911 and told a dispatcher God made him kill her, according to authorities.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder after the Lawrence Police Department responded to a call at around 7:30 p.m. and found Marek and Gibbs, who was dead, in their apartment, according to a press release.

Police did not identify a cause of death but noted that “domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor.”

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart told FOX 4 Marek placed the 911 call and admitted to killing his wife because God told him to.

“He told us that God told him to do it,” Lockhart said. “There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn’t mentally stable. We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues.”

Police said they could not determine a cause of death because of the condition of the victim’s body, but an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Kansas head coach Mark Francis released a statement Tuesday, describing Gibbs as a “tremendous teammate.”

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan. She was a tremendous teammate and young woman and touched so many during her time at Kansas,” Francis said. “Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

The 25-year-old Washington native played for the Jayhawks from 2015-2018, and her team made two NCAA Tournament appearances, according to the school’s website.

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $1 million, according to The Kansas City Star. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.