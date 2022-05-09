Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour unhappy with 2nd period Bruins goal: ‘I would have bet my life on that one’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour took issue with NHL officiating after the team’s Game 4 loss to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brind’Amour told reporters after the game he thought goalie Antti Raanta was interfered with when Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk scored in the second period. DeBrusk’s score tied the game at two apiece, but Boston would go on to win, 5-2.

It appeared Raanta’s pad was moved in a scrum in front of the net before DeBrusk put the puck into the goal. But it was unclear whether it was DeBrusk or a Carolina player who had moved the pad, allowing the puck to get free. Brind’Amour used a challenge but to no avail.

“I would have bet my life on that one. It’s clear – especially the view that we saw after – that [the puck] is in between his pads and loose,” he said, via ESPN. “But the guy came from the side, pushes his pads, squirts the puck out and puts it in. It’s a little different if the guy had come in from the front and played the puck. You can’t play the puck when it’s in between his legs from the side and knock the goalie sideways.”

AVALANCHE GOALIE DARCY KUEMPER GETS HIT IN FACE BY STICK IN ‘FREAK ACCIDENT’

The NHL rule that upheld the goal stated: “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

The Hurricanes were then given a delay of game penalty.

The Boston power play became a 5-on-3 after Sebastian Aho cut Patrice Bergeron’s eye. With one second left on the power play, Brad Marchand would score his second goal of the game.

“This is what every kid’s kind of hoping – to get that opportunity playing for that Cup,” Marchand said after the game. “These are the most fun games to play in, when there’s high emotion, high intensity and the most is on the line. If you can’t play in these games, I don’t know what you’re playing for.”

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.