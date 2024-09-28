Hurricane Helene forces Broncos to practice on indoor tennis courts in West Virginia resort

With the Denver Broncos playing back-to-back games on the East Coast, they opted to stay on the right side of the country.

However, with Hurricane Helene in the area, they were right in the storm’s path.

The team has been staying at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, which has two grass fields and a turf field outdoors.

The storm, of course, made practicing outside impossible, but with roughly 48 hours before their game against the New York Jets, they had to improvise.

So, the team was forced to run a practice on indoor tennis courts.

“Everything went good … we got our work done,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. ” … The change was made relative to the lightning forecast.”

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds says he has actually practiced on basketball courts and in ballrooms in the past, “but this is a first time on a tennis court.”

Denver is coming off an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their first of the season after losing their first pair of games.

The storm affected other leagues as well. Two games between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were postponed to a doubleheader on Monday that could determine who goes into the postseason. Saturday’s game between Appalachian State and Liberty was also canceled, while a preseason NHL game was postponed.

Remnants of the storm figure to be in the New Jersey area on Sunday, as the Jets will look for their third straight win after losing their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers.

