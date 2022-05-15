Hunter Greene unbothered by Reds’ loss in no-no: ‘This is my team, ride or die with them’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati Reds may have lost 1-0 in their combined no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Hunter Greene found solace in the wild situation he was faced with on Sunday.

Hunter Greene tossed 118 pitches and was relieved by Art Warren in the eighth. Warren walked the bases loaded and Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded into a force-out to score the lone run. Greene said he wished the result of the game was different but it wasn’t going to rock his boat.

“(I’ll) continue to stick with the process, I think that’s where my peace is as a player and as a person,” Green said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’ll always be there, so I take a lot of pride in that and the work that I’ve put in. Yeah, it would’ve been great to have a different result, but it is what it is. This is my team, ride or die with them.”

Greene, who was one of the top prospects in the Reds’ organization, showcased exactly what will be expected of him as a member of the Reds. Despite the loss, he’s allowed three or fewer runs in five of his eight starts for the Reds.

“I’m very confident in myself,” he added. “It’s hard on the mental side not to let your mind drift to that accolade. It is what it is. I think you’ve got to embrace all the thoughts and emotions in that moment and just go out there and have fun. Hopefully, I’m going to have a lot more opportunities for that. I’m looking forward to that.”

Greene said he wasn’t really focused on the pitch count and tried to avoid looking at the scoreboard as much as he could.

Cincinnati manager David Bell said it was a no-brainer to send Greene back out onto the mound for the eighth inning.

“He pitched his way into having an opportunity to go nine innings, get a win and a no-hitter,” Bell said, via MLB.com. “In my book, that’s what it was today. I believe the team feels that way too. It’s just so special watching a performance like that.”

The Reds became the sixth team in MLB history to throw a no-hitter and lose.

Greene, 22, is in his first season in the big leagues. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and didn’t pitch in 2020 due to the minor league baseball season being canceled over the coronavirus pandemic. He had an innings limit in 2021 before making the opening day roster for the Reds in 2022.