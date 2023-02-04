Hulk Hogan shares video imitating Ric Flair amid rumors he ‘couldn’t feel his lower body’

Less than a week after WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said Hulk Hogan couldn’t feel his lower body, Hogan seemed to refute that rumor.

In a video shared Thursday, Hogan was walking around without aid, doing his best imitation of Ric Flair.

Angle said Hogan could not walk without a cane after having “nerves cut from his lower body,” but the video obtained by TMZ Sports showed otherwise.

Hogan did note that he’s “a little sore,” but he seems to be doing all right, as he let out a “Woo!”

Earlier this week, Hogan tweeted a picture of himself at a karaoke event.

Hogan appeared at the start of the RAW 30th-anniversary special last week with the “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and addressed the crowd in Philadelphia.

He appeared to be walking gingerly on his own on the stage but did not go down to the ring.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.