Hulk Hogan riles up ‘Trumpamaniacs’ at MSG rally, pins Harris on crucial topics

WWE legend Hulk Hogan appeared onstage at President Trump’s rally in New York City and addressed the “Trumpamaniacs” in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan criticized Vice President Harris for sounding as though she’s reading from a Hollywood script during her speeches. Hogan said Harris was responsible for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and inflation and that she acted like “she’s the victim.”

“All of a sudden, she flips, she flops, she spins and turns around and acts like she was going to be the damn hero,” said Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. “But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East.”

Hogan recalled his pro wrestling heyday when he would ask crowds across the United States, from Madison Square Garden to sold-out arenas in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and more, what they were going to do.

In New York on Sunday night, Hogan said he finally “got the answer.”

“And the answer is: Vote. For. Trump,” he said with a loud cheer.

He asked the crowd what they were going to do about the border crisis, inflation, keeping America safe and putting God in homes, countries and schools. The crowd responded, “Vote. For. Trump.”

Hogan added that he didn’t see any “stinkin’ Nazis” or “domestic terrorists” in the crowd.

Hogan has been in Trump’s corner since he spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

He said he started to speak out about his support of the former president after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

