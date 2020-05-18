How the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls finished their NBA careers

“The Last Dance” documentary ended Sunday showing the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s final championship series against the Utah Jazz, which ended in victory.

After that season, the team split up and the main cast of players went their own separate ways.

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf argued during the final episode that the team could not have been brought back because of the players’ market value. Jordan said the Bulls could have gotten back together if everyone would have accepted a one-year deal, which he believed could’ve gotten done.

Nonetheless, the Bulls broke up.

Here’s what happened to each player during the 1998-99 season and beyond after Jordan retired.

PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson left the Bulls before the start of the 1998-99 season. He would later return to coaching — doing two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. He would win five championships with the Lakers and coached great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol. He had a stint with the New York Knicks as a front office executive but it wasn’t as fruitful as his coaching runs.

JUD BUECHLER

The Bulls released Jud Buechler during the 1998-99 season and he joined the Detroit Pistons. He played for the Pistons for three seasons before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 2001 and then later to the Orlando Magic in 2001 – his final NBA season.

RANDY BROWN

Randy Brown was one of the lone members of the championship-winning Bulls teams to stay with the organization in 1999. He played two more seasons for the Bulls with his minutes going from a 16.2 per game average to 29.2 when Jordan left. He last played in the NBA in 2002-03 with the Phoenix Suns.

DICKEY SIMPKINS

Dickey Simpkins was initially traded to the Golden State Warriors before the start of the 1997-98 season. Chicago then re-signed him after the Warriors waived him in March and he was on the team during the playoffs and the championship. He was with the Bulls until the start of the 2000-01 season. He had stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in 2001 before retiring.

BILL WENNINGTON

Bill Wennington played one more season with the Bulls after the band broke up. He played 38 games during the 1998-99 season before he joined the Sacramento Kings the next season. He played seven games for the Kings before hanging it up.

SCOTT BURRELL

The Bulls only got one season out of Scott Burrell – 1997-98. He left Chicago the next season to join the New Jersey Nets. He played two seasons with the Nets and played one with the Charlotte Hornets. He last played in the NBA during the 2000-01 season.

STEVE KERR

Steve Kerr parlayed a successful run with the Bulls into two more championships with the San Antonio Spurs. After leaving the Bulls following the 1998 Finals appearance, he joined the Spurs and was on the team for David Robinson’s championships and the start of Tim Duncan’s run. He would later become an executive for the Phoenix Suns and coach the Golden State Warriors.

LUC LONGLEY

Luc Longley was the starting center for the Bulls during the championships in the late 1990s. He was off the team by the time the 1998-99 season started. Longley joined the Phoenix Suns for two season and played his last NBA season in 2000-01 with the New York Knicks.

RON HARPER

Ron Harper played one more season in Chicago before leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999-00. He became the helpful veteran on a young and dominant Lakers team. He would go on to win two more titles with the Lakers before retiring.

TONI KUKOC

While Toni Kukoc was thought to have been the centerpiece for the post-Jordan era, he was a part of the three-team trade in the middle of the 1999-2000 season. He went to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Bulls acquired John Starks in the deal. He would be traded two more times in his career before finally finishing his NBA run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

DENNIS RODMAN

Rodman joined the Lakers for the 1998-99 season after the Bulls’ dynastic era ended. He would later sign with the Dallas Mavericks in the middle of the 1999-2000 season and after the season was over, called it a career. He would later become a pseudo-figure in U.S. relations with North Korea.

SCOTTIE PIPPEN

The Bulls traded Scottie Pippen to the Houston Rockets prior to the start of the lockout-shortened season. He had the lone season in Houston and was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers the following season. Pippen would get his last hoorah with the Bulls in 2003 before retiring.

MICHAEL JORDAN

Michael Jordan infamously walked away from the Bulls and gained a piece of the Washington Wizards as a part-owner. He gave that up and played two seasons with the Wizards before finally retiring again. Jordan would return in the ownership realm as an executive with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets.