How many Super Bowls did Ben Roethlisberger win? A look at his career statistics with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Standing at 6’5 at 240 lbs during the height of his football career, Ben Roethlisberger is a former all-American quarterback in the National Football League known for his 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ohio native made a name for himself in college football before being selected at the age of 21 by the Steelers as a first-round draft pick. Two years later, Roethlisberger would go on to become the youngest quarterback in the history of the NFL to win a Super Bowl at the age of 23.

Nicknamed Big Ben, the same year he was drafted by the Steelers, he won AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year along with the 2007 Pro Bowl award. He is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in recent NFL history, rivaling players like Tom Brady for many years.

In the finals weeks of the 2021 season, Roethlisberger announced he would be stepping back from the NFL and retiring to focus on spending time with his family. “The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man,” he said in a statement.

How many Super Bowls did Ben Roethlisberger win?

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory on two different occasions. The first occurred during Super Bowl XL where the Steelers played against the Seattle Seahawks. Although the Steelers trounced the Seahawks 21-10, Roethlisberger had one of the worst performances in a game for a winning quarterback at the Super Bowl.

BEN ROETHLISBERGER SAYS KENNY PICKETT CHANTS UNFAIR TO MITCH TRUBISKY IN STEELERS’ LOSS TO PATRIOTS

He only completed nine of 21 passes and had a total of 123 yards for the game with two interceptions. His overall passer rating was the lowest in the history of the league at the Super Bowl for a winning team at 22.6. Regardless, the victory helped Roethlisberger take a record from his New England rival Tom Brady as the youngest QB to earn a Super Bowl ring.

The second victory occurred at Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, where Roethlisberger led his team to victory by a score of 27-23.

What years did he go to the Super Bowl?

Roethlisberger’s first Super Bowl win took place on February 5, 2006, and his second Super Bowl win occurred on February 1, 2009. However, “Big Ben” did appear with the Steelers in 2011 for Super Bowl XLV but lost to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 31-25.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM



next



prev



next



prev



What are his career statistics?

His overall career statistics are over 64,000 pass yards, 5,400 pass competitions, 8,443 passing attempts, and a passer rating of 93.5. He is considered one of the greatest passers in NFL history, ranked 5th over with passing yards.

He is in the top ten at number eight for touchdowns and number 5 in the league for completions. Roethlisberger’s winning percentage during a normal season as a QB is the fourth-highest in NFL history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP