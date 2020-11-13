How Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera finished with more NL MVP votes than Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom and other stars

Ryan Tepera may not win any major awards during his Major League Baseball career, but at least he can say he received one National League MVP vote.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman came away with the 2020 National League MVP award, and as the voting was revealed, it was learned that Tepera received one 10th-place vote.

There was immediate confusion because Tepera, who finished up his sixth MLB season and first with the Chicago Cubs, finished with a 3.92 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 21 games. It was one more vote than Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom and Nolan Arenado.

As it turns out, a baseball writer made a mistake voting for him.

Rick Hummel, who writes for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, said he was trying to vote for Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

Hummel, who won the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s award for excellence in 2006, said he figured he accidentally clicked Tepera’s name.

“I’m sure the Tepera family is delighted,” he told NBC Sports. “But there’s no way I would have voted for him. It was an accident.”

Turner finished in seventh place in the MVP voting — two spots below teammate Juan Soto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.