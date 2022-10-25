Houston’s Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale closes in on unprecedented $75 million Astros World Series title bet

The 2022 World Series begins Oct. 28, and the defending AL champion Houston Astros enter the matchup as the odds-on favorite.

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” has an extra incentive to pull for the Astros. McIngvale has become well-known within the sports gambling world due to his habit of placing large wagers on big sporting events.

McIngvale placed multiple seven-figure bets on Houston to win this season’s World Series. According to the Houston Chronicle, the wagers ranged from 10-to-1 odds to 5-to-1 odds.

If the Astros win four more games this postseason, McIngvale will win the $75 million.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series, but it was mired in controversy due to a cheating scandal. The team has remained dominant ever since, appearing in six straight AL Championship Series and four out of the last six World Series.

On Sunday, Houston defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS to earn a spot in this year’s World Series.

To put the unprecedented potential winnings in perspective, there were 10 MLB teams this season that had a total payroll of less than $75 million. According to the Action Network, the $75 million would be the largest, legal sports betting win ever.

When you compare that figure to NFL salaries it is just as sizable. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz make up the top three salaries in the league this season. When you combine those three players salaries, it totals just slightly above $74 million.

The Astros are -185 favorites over the Phillies at BetMGM.

McIngvale owns the Gallery Furniture chain in Houston.

If you think he is only hoping to win the bet to enrich himself, you might want to think again.

The Houston Chronicle reports Mattress Mack is offering a deal at his furniture store where customers who spend $3,000 on select sleep sets or power motion furniture will receive a refund if the Astros win the title.

The Astros face the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park Friday.