Houston's entire men's college hoops team tests positive for COVID-19

University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson announced that every player on the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Houston is expected to play Alcorn State but the Cougars are expected to miss several players.

Houston hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 5, and over the last few days, the team has been practicing with just six players. Sampson thinks two or three players will be cleared in time for Sunday’s matchup, which will give the team eight or nine players for the game.

Sampson was asked how many members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, and his response was, “All 15 players.” He also said that a few coaches tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Sampson called Houston’s situation “unprecedented.”

“The last time that I saw these kids in a game was November 29,” Sampson said during a news conference with reporters. “This is unprecedented, man.”

Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, both missed Houston’s Dec. 5 game against the University of South Carolina because of COVID-19 concerns and contract tracing protocols. Two days later, Houston stopped all of its basketball activities to try and get the virus under control.