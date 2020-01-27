Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson gives Super Bowl trip to military veteran

Military gratitude has led to a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted on Monday that he’s sending retired Lt. Colonel Roger Miranda of Belton, Texas, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

He wrote: “Thankful for people like @roger__miranda – a career Army officer – who continues to serve his country by helping troops transition to civilian life. Thanks @USAA & @the_USO for teaming-up with me to provide this soldier 2 tix to #SBLIV. Much deserved. #SaluteToService”

Miranda tweeted back: “I’m absolutely speechless.”

Miranda began his duty as a field artillery officer in 1997.

The Newark, N.J., native also served overseas with deployments to Afghanistan in 2004 and in 2014.

He now works as a technical IT recruiter for a firm in Austin, Texas, and volunteers to help veterans learn about available jobs in the tech industry.

“With 22 years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong,” Watson said.

Watson will meet military members like Miranda during Super Bowl weekend in Miami at the USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge, open to current military, veterans and their families.

The Texans lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs in January.

Watson was 31-for-52 with 388 passing yards and two touchdown passes. However, the Texans only scored seven points in the second half and allowed 28 points in the second quarter giving Kansas City a chance to come back and win the game – and they did just that.