Houston Astros: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Houston Astros entering a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season may be a blessing in disguise.

The season’s postponement and the fight over prorated salaries and getting the season restarted overshadowed the Astros’ cheating scandal. The players were getting beaned and booed during the spring training but now it seems like the scandal was swept under the rug.

Houston is one of the favorites to win the World Series. The team got within one game of winning a second title in three seasons last year, but the team fell to the Washington Nationals.

The Astros still have one of the best teams in baseball and even with the crapshoot of a 60-game season, the team can still make a big run to the postseason and possibly the World Series, again. The team will likely have to contend with some of the bigger favorites like the New York Yankees for the second straight season.

Houston still has a great lineup and will have Lance McCullers Jr. back in the rotation after he missed a season recovering from an injury. The Astros also boast Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke in their rotation, making the team even more dangerous.

Through 60 games last year, Houston was 40-20.

2019 finish: 1st AL West

2019 record: 107-55

Manager: Dusty Baker

Projected Starters

C: Martin Maldonado

1B: Yuli Gurriel

2B: Jose Altuve

3B: Alex Bregman

SS: Carlos Correa

OF: Michael Brantley

OF: George Springer

OF: Josh Reddick

DH: Yordan Alvarez

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Justin Verlander

SP: Zack Greinke

SP: Lance McCullers Jr.

SP: Jose Urquidy

SP: Josh James

CL: Roberto Osuna