Horse dies after racing at Breeders’ Cup; PETA delivers scathing statement

A horse died at the Breeders’ Cup Saturday shortly after racing at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California.

Jayarebe, a 3-year-old from France, collapsed galloping off the track toward the stables after running the $5 million Turf, a 1½-mile race.

The Breeders Cup said Jayarebe had a “cardiac event.”

“During the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar, Jayarebe (FR) suffered what appears to have been a cardiac event on the gallop out. He was immediately attended to by a team of veterinary experts led by Dr. Brent Cassady, but unfortunately passed away. His jockey, Sean Levey, was uninjured,” the race said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jayarebe’s connections and the many fans whose lives he touched.”

The colt was trained by Brian Meehan and owned by Iraj Parvizi and finished seventh out of 13 horses.

CHURCHILL DOWNS RESCINDS BOB BAFFERT’S SUSPENSION AFTER HORSE TRAINER ADMITS FAULT IN SCANDAL

Upon the news, PETA released a statement, saying it wanted a “full investigation” into the matter.

“Another dead horse on the biggest racing day of the year, and it must not be buried as a footnote in the results,” said PETA Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA urges a full investigation into the death of Thoroughbred Jayarebe in the $5 million Breeder’s Cup Turf as well as the release of all veterinary records, treatments the horse had during international transport and quarantine, and the full necropsy report.

“He was just three years old — not even physically mature — and there should be no reason for a healthy young horse to drop dead.”

Horse safety became a hot topic again last year after numerous deaths at Churchill Downs, the site of the Kentucky Derby, in the weeks, and even hours, ahead of the event. The track paused racing due to the staggering number of deaths.

The state of California underwent several protocol changes after more than 30 deaths at Santa Anita in 2019.

Last year, Practical Move died just days before he was supposed to run in last year’s Breeders’ Cup. He also was scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Meehan’s Red Rocks and Dangerous Midge won the Turf in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

