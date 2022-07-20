Hornets’ Miles Bridges faces 3 felony charges over alleged assault of girlfriend

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was charged with three felony domestic violence counts in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced the charges weeks after Bridges was arrested following an incident in West Los Angeles in late June.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a news release. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Hornets released a statement to Fox News Digital late Tuesday night.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

The NBA added: “We are aware of the charges filed today against Miles Bridges. The league is investigating the allegations.”

Bridges’ representatives didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

Johnson added in a separate Instagram post: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

DONALD STERLING, DISGRACED FORMER NBA TEAM OWNER, MAKES RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN CALIFORNIA

Bridges, 24, was initially arrested on July 1 for “intimate partner violence with injury,” the LAPD said on Twitter. He was released on $130,000 bond and had a court date set for July 20.

Authorities said the alleged assault on the defendant’s girlfriend happened on June 27 and 28 and occurred in front of their two children, according to a complaint.

Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bridges is a restricted free agent. The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to him on June 28. He led Charlotte in scoring with 20.2 points and 7 rebounds in his fourth season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.