Hornets give coach Borrego a multiyear extension

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Borrego is expected to sign the deal Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and has not won a playoff series in the last 19 seasons.

The Hornets are trying to build behind point guard LaMelo Ball, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, veteran small forward Gordon Hayward and guard Terry Rozier.

The team traded for center Mason Plumlee this offseason, signed free agents Kelly Oubre Jr and Ish Smith and drafted James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round.