Hopeful bettor places $100,000 wager on Super Bowl coin toss: ‘Tails never fails’

Tails never fails.

That’s what one big bettor is hoping for when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet at center field at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl coin toss next weekend.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, one bettor placed a $100,000 bet on the coin toss.

“It just gets more popular every year,” Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital of the coin flip prop bet. “Obviously, a bet of that size on a flip of a coin is substantial and rare. But we’ve had five-figure bets before.”

If the coin falls in favor of the bettor, it would pay out a profit of more than $95,000.

“It’s the Super Bowl. People love to bet all the crazy markets. Betting on a coin flip with that much money, it’s certainly interesting. But at least that customer will be invested early on. Hopefully for him, it’s ‘tails never fails,’” Pullen added.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the game opened with the 49ers as a two-point favorite, but within an hour, the early interest in the Chiefs shortened the spread to 49ers -1. Interestingly enough, the underdogs have covered the spread in 15 of the last 23 Super Bowls.

With this year’s big game in Las Vegas, the wagers are expected to pour in.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that one better in Michigan placed a $1 million on the 49ers on the money line. The profit if the Niners win will pay out more than $833,000.

