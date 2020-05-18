Hope Solo's dog Conan dies after being shot near her property: 'We're crushed'

Former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalie Hope Solo revealed Saturday that her dog Conan died after being shot earlier in the week.

Solo wrote in a tweet that Conan died from blood loss. She had originally feared the dog was going to have to lose a leg.

“We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end,” Solo tweeted.

“We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.”

Solo added that Conan was only 30 yards off of her property before he was shot.

“As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe,” she wrote.

In 2015, Solo talked about Dobermans in an interview with People magazine.

“Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,’” Solo said at the time. “But they wouldn’t hurt a fly and Sasha is pretty much scared of everything.”

Solo, 38, a native of Washington state, gave birth to twins in March, named Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, and shared photos of them on Instagram.

Solo played on the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing in a World Cup victory and winning two Olympic gold medals. She also played on numerous club teams in the U.S. and Europe before retiring in 2016.

