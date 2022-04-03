Hope Solo sends message after arrest: ‘Our family is strong and surrounded with love’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hope Solo defended herself and her parenting on social media Saturday after she was arrested on multiple charges in North Carolina a day prior.

Solo was arrested in Winston-Salem at a Walmart parking lot. Police said she was founded passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins inside. She was charged with driving impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

She posted a message on her Instagram Stories after the arrest. She said she’d be able to share what was going on in her life at the time of her arrest “in due time.”

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” she wrote.

“… In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

According to an arrest warrant, a witness saw the 40-year-old former U.S. women’s soccer star passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the car’s engine running and the two children in the back seat. An officer who responded to the scene said they could smell the alcohol and that she refused a field sobriety test, according to the warrant.

Solo’s legal counsel, Rich Nichols, released a statement on Friday.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement read.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence incident with her sister and her nephew in Washington state. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeals process.

Solo played on the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing in a World Cup victory in 2015 and winning Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. She was a member of the team when the squad won silver and bronze in the 2011 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

She left the national team following its 2016 exit from the Rio Olympics. She was suspended by U.S. Soccer for six months following thefallout from a match with Sweden.

Solo was the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.