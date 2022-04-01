Hope Solo arrested for DWI; lawyer says ‘story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. women’s soccer legend Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on a DWI charge Thursday.

Solo was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem and booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former goalkeeper allegedly had two young kids in the car at the time of her arrest, but it was unclear whether it was the children she had with her husband Jerramy Stevens, according to TMZ Sports.

Solo is also facing charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse.

Rich Nichols, Solo’s lawyer, released a statement on the former goalie’s social media.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement said.

RUSSIA CAPTAIN ARTEM DZYUBA DENIES REFUSING CALL-UP FOR NATIONAL TEAM BECAUSE OF UKRAINE WAR

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence incident with her sister and her nephew in Washington state. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeals process.

Solo played on the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing in a World Cup victory in 2015 and winning Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. She was a member of the team when the squad won silver and bronze in the 2011 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

She left the national team following its 2016 exit from the Rio Olympics. She was suspended by U.S. Soccer for six months following fallout from a match with Sweden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solo was the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.