Hollywood Casino 400: How to win $1,000 for free with Super 6

One spot in the Championship Four is off the board.

Kyle Larson clinched his berth in NASCAR‘s title race with an impressive win last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. It was the second victory in a row and eighth this season for Larson, who has emerged as the man to beat for the Cup Series title.

The next two races also have qualifying berths on the line for the seven drivers still alive in the hunt for the Cup title. This week’s stop is Kansas Motor Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

You can win along with NASCAR’s finest with FOX’s Super 6. Just answer all six questions on the race correctly, and you could win $1,000. It’s quick, easy and free to play. Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device!

Here are the questions for Sunday in Kansas City.

Which driver will have the best finishing position for the race?

The options: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin

Busch would seem to be the popular pick because of how well he raced in the Buschy McBusch race back in May. Both Hamlin and Truex have two wins at Kansas as well, so they could find a way into this mix. Truex needs it more, as he has fallen to seventh in the Cup standings.

How many Fords will finish the race in the top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

The past three races at Kansas have seen four Fords finish in the top 10, with a familiar pattern: two in the top 5 and two in the 8-to-10 spots in the race. Take that for whatever it’s worth.

How many Toyotas will finish the race in the top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

The fall race in Kansas last year saw three Toyotas in the top 10, but only one finished anywhere close to the front of the pack. It’s important to remember, however, that Busch, Truex and Hamlin have all had success here, and all of them are Toyota drivers.

How many Chevys will finish the race in the top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Elliott had the best finish in a Chevy at Kansas in May, and that was a distant fifth-place showing. There were four Chevys overall in the top 10 in that race, however, so keep that in mind.

Who will have the worst finishing position at the end of the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney

As mentioned, Truex needs this race big-time. He hasn’t exactly been great since a playoff win, finishing outside the top 10 in three straight races. The good part? He loves Kansas, and it matches up well on his schedule. The bad news? Maybe he isn’t driving as fast a car this time around.

Which of these drivers will have the most Cup Series points after the conclusion of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, tie

There’s a hunch here that Hamlin — who still projects as Larson’s top competitor when they get to Phoenix for the finale in November — has a great race and ends up winning this week to set the stage for a memorable final matchup.

