Holiday Bowl 2019: Iowa vs. USC preview, how to watch & more

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl will be played between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans on Dec. 27. The game will be played at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

The Hawkeyes enter the game with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-3 record in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa is ranked No. 16 in the nation. USC comes into the bowl game with an 8-4 record and a 7-2 record in the Pac-12 Conference.

Iowa enters its seven consecutive bowl game and 17th under coach Kirk Ferentz. Quarterback Nathan Stanley leads the Hawkeyes’ offense with 2,738 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. Tyler Goodson leads with 598 rushing yards and four touchdowns but is questionable for the game. Ihmir Smith-Marsettie has 42 catches for 676 yards and four touchdowns. A.J. Epensa leads the Hawkeyes with nine sacks and Michael Ojemudia has three interceptions.

USC gets back into a bowl game after missing out last season. It will be their fourth bowl appearance under coach Clay Helton. USC has been hampered by injuries all season long. Kedon Slovis has a head injury but is probable to play in the Holiday Bowl. Slovis has 3,242 passing yards with 28 touchdown passes. Vavae Malepeai has 466 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Michael Pittman Jr. has 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. Isaiah Pola-Mao has four interceptions, leading the defense.

Iowa and USC have played nine games since 1925. USC has won seven games.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

—

HOLIDAY BOWL INFO

Sponsor: San Diego County Credit Union

Date: December 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stadium: SDCCU Stadium

Location: San Diego

—

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Iowa (-130), USC (+110)

Spread: Iowa (-2), USC (+2)

Over/Under: 52; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com