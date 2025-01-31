History of the Super Bowl: Past winners, results, MVPs and locations of the championship game

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Feb. 9 when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are looking for their second title and a chance to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs are going for a chance at history as they seek to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, which would be their fifth title overall.

This year’s game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the city’s 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.

Before the game on Feb. 9, read below for a little history of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl winners

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six titles each. Following close behind are the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with five titles each.

There are a dozen teams that are still seeking their first Super Bowl win. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

Of those teams, the Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars have never appeared in the championship game.

Patriots (6)

Steelers (6)

Cowboys (5)

49ers (5)

Giants (4)

Packers (4)

Chiefs (4)

Broncos (3)

Commanders/WFT/Redskins (3)

Raiders (3)

Buccaneers (2)

Colts (2)

Dolphins (2)

Ravens (2)

Rams (2)

Bears (1)

Saints (1)

Jets (1)

Seahawks (1)

Eagles (1)

Super Bowl results

Since Super Bowl I, teams have battled it out for the championship title. Certain games, like the one played between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, ended with a close score. Others saw a much larger gap, like Super Bowl XXIV, where the 49ers defeated the Broncos, 55-10.

Super Bowl LIX: TBD

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs def. 49ers, 25-22, OT

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs def. Eagles, 38-35

Super Bowl LVI: Rams def. Bengals, 23-20

Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers def. Chiefs, 31-9

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs def. 49ers, 31-20

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots def. Rams, 13-3

Super Bowl LII: Eagles def. Patriots, 41-33

Super Bowl LI: Patriots def. Falcons, 34-28, OT

Super Bowl 50: Broncos def. Panthers, 24-10

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots def. Seahawks, 28-24

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks def. Broncos, 43-8

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens def. 49ers, 34-31

Super Bowl XLVI: Giants def. Patriots, 21-17

Super Bowl XLV: Packers def. Steelers, 31-25

Super Bowl XLIV: Saints def. Colts, 31-17

Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers def. Cardinals, 27-23

Super Bowl XLII: Giants def. Patriots, 17-14

Super Bowl XLI: Colts def. Bears, 29-17

Super Bowl XL: Steelers def. Seahawks, 21-10

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots def. Eagles, 24-21

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots def. Panthers, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXVII: Buccaneers def. Raiders, 48-21

Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots def. Rams, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens def. Giants, 34-7

Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams def. Titans, 23-16

Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos def. Falcons, 34-19

Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos def. Packers, 31-24

Super Bowl XXXI: Packers def. Patriots, 35-21

Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys def. Steelers, 27-17

Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers def. Chargers, 49-26

Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys def. Bills, 30-13

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys def. Bills, 52-17

Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins def. Bills, 37-24

Super Bowl XXV: Giants def. Bills, 20-19

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers def. Broncos, 55-10

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers def. Bengals, 20-16

Super Bowl XXII: Redskins def. Broncos 42-10

Super Bowl XXI: Giants def. Broncos, 39-20

Super Bowl XX: Bears def. Patriots, 46-10

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers def. Dolphins, 38-16

Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders def. Redskins, 38-9

Super Bowl XVII: Redskins def. Dolphins, 27-17

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers def. Bengals, 26-21

Super Bowl XV: Raiders def. Eagles, 27-10

Super Bowl XIV: Steelers def. Rams, 31-19

Super Bowl XIII: Steelers def. Cowboys, 35-31

Super Bowl XII: Cowboys def. Broncos, 27-10

Super Bowl XI: Raiders def. Vikings, 32-14

Super Bowl X: Steelers def. Cowboys, 21-17

Super Bowl IX: Steelers def. Vikings, 16-6

Super Bowl VIII: Dolphins def. Vikings, 24-7

Super Bowl VII: Dolphins def. Redskins, 14-7

Super Bowl VI: Cowboys def. Dolphins, 24-3

Super Bowl V: Colts def. Cowboys, 16-13

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs def. Vikings, 23-7

Super Bowl III: Jets def. Colts, 16-7

Super Bowl II: Packers def. Raiders, 33-14

Super Bowl I: Packers def. Chiefs, 35-10

Multiple Super Bowl MVPs

There are six players who have earned multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Of those six players, Patrick Mahomes is the only one to still be an active player in the league as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady (5)

Joe Montana (3)

Patrick Mahomes (3)

Bart Starr (2)

Eli Manning (2)

Terry Bradshaw (2)

Super Bowl MVPs

The person named Super Bowl MVP is chosen by a combination of fan vote and a panel of 16 football writers and broadcasters.

The panel of 16 holds the majority of weight in the decision, with their ballots counting for 80% of the vote and the fan vote accounting for the remaining 20%. Electronic votes from fans have been part of the decision since 2001.

The MVP often goes to a quarterback, but the award has been given to those in other positions.

Super Bowl LIX: TBD

Super Bowl LVIII: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI: Cooper Kupp, Rams

Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII: Julian Edelman, Patriots

Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles, Eagles

Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl 50: Von Miller, Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVII: Joe Flacco, Ravens

Super Bowl XLVI: Eli Manning, Giants

Super Bowl XLV: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Super Bowl XLIV: Drew Brees, Saints

Super Bowl XLIII: Santonio Holmes, Steelers

Super Bowl XLII: Eli Manning, Giants

Super Bowl XLI: Peyton Manning, Colts

Super Bowl XL: Hines Ward, Steelers

Super Bowl XXXIX: Deion Branch, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVII: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXVI: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXV: Ray Lewis, Ravens

Super Bowl XXXIV: Kurt Warner, Rams

Super Bowl XXXIII: John Elway, Broncos

Super Bowl XXXII: Terrell Davis, Broncos

Super Bowl XXXI: Desmond Howard, Packers

Super Bowl XXX: Larry Brown, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXIX: Steve Young, 49ers

Super Bowl XXVIII: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVII: Troy Aikman, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVI: Mark Rypien, Redskins

Super Bowl XXV: Ottis Anderson, Giants

Super Bowl XXIV: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XXIII: Jerry Rice, 49ers

Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams, Redskins

Super Bowl XXI: Phil Simms, Giants

Super Bowl XX: Richard Dent, Bears

Super Bowl XIX: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XVIII: Marcus Allen, Raiders

Super Bowl XVII: John Riggins, Redskins

Super Bowl XVI: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XV: Jim Plunkett, Raiders

Super Bowl XIV: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers

Super Bowl XIII: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers

Super Bowl XII: Randy White & Harvey Martin, Cowboys

Super Bowl XI: Fred Biletnikoff, Raiders

Super Bowl X: Lynn Swann, Steelers

Super Bowl IX: Franco Harris, Steelers

Super Bowl VIII: Larry Csonka, Dolphins

Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott, Dolphins

Super Bowl VI: Roger Staubach, Cowboys

Super Bowl V: Chuck Howley, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV: Len Dawson, Chiefs

Super Bowl III: Joe Namath, Jets

Super Bowl II: Bart Starr, Packers

Super Bowl I: Bart Starr, Packers

Super Bowl locations

The very first Super Bowl was held at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, where the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, the big game has been played in many different cities across the country. Super Bowl LIX marks the 11th time New Orleans will host the championship game.

Super Bowl LIX: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl LVIII: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVII: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVI: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Super Bowl LV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Super Bowl LIII: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Super Bowl LII: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Super Bowl LI: NRG Stadium, Houston

Super Bowl 50: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Super Bowl XLIX: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl XLVIII: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Super Bowl XLVII: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XLVI: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Super Bowl XLV: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Super Bowl XLIV: Sun Life Stadium, Miami

Super Bowl XLIII: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl XLII: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl XLI: Dolphin Stadium, Miami

Super Bowl XL: Ford Field, Detroit

Super Bowl XXXIX: Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Reliant Stadium, Houston

Super Bowl XXXVII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Super Bowl XXXVI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XXXV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl XXXIV: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Super Bowl XXXIII: Pro Player Stadium, Miami

Super Bowl XXXII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Super Bowl XXXI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XXX: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Super Bowl XXIX: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

Super Bowl XXVIII: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Super Bowl XXVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Super Bowl XXVI: Metrodome, Minneapolis

Super Bowl XXV: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl XXIV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XXIII: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

Super Bowl XXII: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego

Super Bowl XXI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Super Bowl XX: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XIX: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Super Bowl XVIII: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl XVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Super Bowl XVI: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan

Super Bowl XV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XIV: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Super Bowl XIII: Orange Bowl, Miami

Super Bowl XII: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl XI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Super Bowl X: Orange Bowl, Miami

Super Bowl IX: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

Super Bowl VIII: Rice Stadium, Houston

Super Bowl VII: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

Super Bowl VI: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

Super Bowl V: Orange Bowl, Miami

Super Bowl IV: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

Super Bowl III: Orange Bowl, Miami

Super Bowl II: Orange Bowl, Miami

Super Bowl I: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

