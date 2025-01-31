History of the Super Bowl: Past winners, results, MVPs and locations of the championship game
Super Bowl LIX will be played on Feb. 9 when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles are looking for their second title and a chance to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs are going for a chance at history as they seek to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, which would be their fifth title overall.
This year’s game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the city’s 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.
Before the game on Feb. 9, read below for a little history of the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl winners
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six titles each. Following close behind are the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with five titles each.
There are a dozen teams that are still seeking their first Super Bowl win. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.
Of those teams, the Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars have never appeared in the championship game.
Patriots (6)
Steelers (6)
Cowboys (5)
49ers (5)
Giants (4)
Packers (4)
Chiefs (4)
Broncos (3)
Commanders/WFT/Redskins (3)
Raiders (3)
Buccaneers (2)
Colts (2)
Dolphins (2)
Ravens (2)
Rams (2)
Bears (1)
Saints (1)
Jets (1)
Seahawks (1)
Eagles (1)
Super Bowl results
Since Super Bowl I, teams have battled it out for the championship title. Certain games, like the one played between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, ended with a close score. Others saw a much larger gap, like Super Bowl XXIV, where the 49ers defeated the Broncos, 55-10.
Super Bowl LIX: TBD
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs def. 49ers, 25-22, OT
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs def. Eagles, 38-35
Super Bowl LVI: Rams def. Bengals, 23-20
Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers def. Chiefs, 31-9
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs def. 49ers, 31-20
Super Bowl LIII: Patriots def. Rams, 13-3
Super Bowl LII: Eagles def. Patriots, 41-33
Super Bowl LI: Patriots def. Falcons, 34-28, OT
Super Bowl 50: Broncos def. Panthers, 24-10
Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots def. Seahawks, 28-24
Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks def. Broncos, 43-8
Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens def. 49ers, 34-31
Super Bowl XLVI: Giants def. Patriots, 21-17
Super Bowl XLV: Packers def. Steelers, 31-25
Super Bowl XLIV: Saints def. Colts, 31-17
Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers def. Cardinals, 27-23
Super Bowl XLII: Giants def. Patriots, 17-14
Super Bowl XLI: Colts def. Bears, 29-17
Super Bowl XL: Steelers def. Seahawks, 21-10
Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots def. Eagles, 24-21
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots def. Panthers, 32-29
Super Bowl XXXVII: Buccaneers def. Raiders, 48-21
Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots def. Rams, 20-17
Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens def. Giants, 34-7
Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams def. Titans, 23-16
Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos def. Falcons, 34-19
Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos def. Packers, 31-24
Super Bowl XXXI: Packers def. Patriots, 35-21
Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys def. Steelers, 27-17
Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers def. Chargers, 49-26
Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys def. Bills, 30-13
Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys def. Bills, 52-17
Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins def. Bills, 37-24
Super Bowl XXV: Giants def. Bills, 20-19
Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers def. Broncos, 55-10
Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers def. Bengals, 20-16
Super Bowl XXII: Redskins def. Broncos 42-10
Super Bowl XXI: Giants def. Broncos, 39-20
Super Bowl XX: Bears def. Patriots, 46-10
Super Bowl XIX: 49ers def. Dolphins, 38-16
Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders def. Redskins, 38-9
Super Bowl XVII: Redskins def. Dolphins, 27-17
Super Bowl XVI: 49ers def. Bengals, 26-21
Super Bowl XV: Raiders def. Eagles, 27-10
Super Bowl XIV: Steelers def. Rams, 31-19
Super Bowl XIII: Steelers def. Cowboys, 35-31
Super Bowl XII: Cowboys def. Broncos, 27-10
Super Bowl XI: Raiders def. Vikings, 32-14
Super Bowl X: Steelers def. Cowboys, 21-17
Super Bowl IX: Steelers def. Vikings, 16-6
Super Bowl VIII: Dolphins def. Vikings, 24-7
Super Bowl VII: Dolphins def. Redskins, 14-7
Super Bowl VI: Cowboys def. Dolphins, 24-3
Super Bowl V: Colts def. Cowboys, 16-13
Super Bowl IV: Chiefs def. Vikings, 23-7
Super Bowl III: Jets def. Colts, 16-7
Super Bowl II: Packers def. Raiders, 33-14
Super Bowl I: Packers def. Chiefs, 35-10
Multiple Super Bowl MVPs
There are six players who have earned multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Of those six players, Patrick Mahomes is the only one to still be an active player in the league as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom Brady (5)
Joe Montana (3)
Patrick Mahomes (3)
Bart Starr (2)
Eli Manning (2)
Terry Bradshaw (2)
Super Bowl MVPs
The person named Super Bowl MVP is chosen by a combination of fan vote and a panel of 16 football writers and broadcasters.
The panel of 16 holds the majority of weight in the decision, with their ballots counting for 80% of the vote and the fan vote accounting for the remaining 20%. Electronic votes from fans have been part of the decision since 2001.
The MVP often goes to a quarterback, but the award has been given to those in other positions.
Super Bowl LIX: TBD
Super Bowl LVIII: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVI: Cooper Kupp, Rams
Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LIII: Julian Edelman, Patriots
Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles, Eagles
Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady, Patriots
Super Bowl 50: Von Miller, Broncos
Super Bowl XLIX Tom Brady, Patriots
Super Bowl XLVIII: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks
Super Bowl XLVII: Joe Flacco, Ravens
Super Bowl XLVI: Eli Manning, Giants
Super Bowl XLV: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Super Bowl XLIV: Drew Brees, Saints
Super Bowl XLIII: Santonio Holmes, Steelers
Super Bowl XLII: Eli Manning, Giants
Super Bowl XLI: Peyton Manning, Colts
Super Bowl XL: Hines Ward, Steelers
Super Bowl XXXIX: Deion Branch, Patriots
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Tom Brady, Patriots
Super Bowl XXXVII: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers
Super Bowl XXXVI: Tom Brady, Patriots
Super Bowl XXXV: Ray Lewis, Ravens
Super Bowl XXXIV: Kurt Warner, Rams
Super Bowl XXXIII: John Elway, Broncos
Super Bowl XXXII: Terrell Davis, Broncos
Super Bowl XXXI: Desmond Howard, Packers
Super Bowl XXX: Larry Brown, Cowboys
Super Bowl XXIX: Steve Young, 49ers
Super Bowl XXVIII: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys
Super Bowl XXVII: Troy Aikman, Cowboys
Super Bowl XXVI: Mark Rypien, Redskins
Super Bowl XXV: Ottis Anderson, Giants
Super Bowl XXIV: Joe Montana, 49ers
Super Bowl XXIII: Jerry Rice, 49ers
Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams, Redskins
Super Bowl XXI: Phil Simms, Giants
Super Bowl XX: Richard Dent, Bears
Super Bowl XIX: Joe Montana, 49ers
Super Bowl XVIII: Marcus Allen, Raiders
Super Bowl XVII: John Riggins, Redskins
Super Bowl XVI: Joe Montana, 49ers
Super Bowl XV: Jim Plunkett, Raiders
Super Bowl XIV: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers
Super Bowl XIII: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers
Super Bowl XII: Randy White & Harvey Martin, Cowboys
Super Bowl XI: Fred Biletnikoff, Raiders
Super Bowl X: Lynn Swann, Steelers
Super Bowl IX: Franco Harris, Steelers
Super Bowl VIII: Larry Csonka, Dolphins
Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott, Dolphins
Super Bowl VI: Roger Staubach, Cowboys
Super Bowl V: Chuck Howley, Cowboys
Super Bowl IV: Len Dawson, Chiefs
Super Bowl III: Joe Namath, Jets
Super Bowl II: Bart Starr, Packers
Super Bowl I: Bart Starr, Packers
Super Bowl locations
The very first Super Bowl was held at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, where the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, the big game has been played in many different cities across the country. Super Bowl LIX marks the 11th time New Orleans will host the championship game.
Super Bowl LIX: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl LVIII: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Super Bowl LVII: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl LVI: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Super Bowl LV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Super Bowl LIII: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Super Bowl LII: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Super Bowl LI: NRG Stadium, Houston
Super Bowl 50: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Super Bowl XLIX: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl XLVIII: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Super Bowl XLVII: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XLVI: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Super Bowl XLV: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Super Bowl XLIV: Sun Life Stadium, Miami
Super Bowl XLIII: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl XLII: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl XLI: Dolphin Stadium, Miami
Super Bowl XL: Ford Field, Detroit
Super Bowl XXXIX: Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Reliant Stadium, Houston
Super Bowl XXXVII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Super Bowl XXXVI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XXXV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl XXXIV: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Super Bowl XXXIII: Pro Player Stadium, Miami
Super Bowl XXXII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Super Bowl XXXI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XXX: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
Super Bowl XXIX: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
Super Bowl XXVIII: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Super Bowl XXVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Super Bowl XXVI: Metrodome, Minneapolis
Super Bowl XXV: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl XXIV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XXIII: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
Super Bowl XXII: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego
Super Bowl XXI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Super Bowl XX: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XIX: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
Super Bowl XVIII: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl XVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Super Bowl XVI: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan
Super Bowl XV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XIV: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Super Bowl XIII: Orange Bowl, Miami
Super Bowl XII: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
Super Bowl XI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Super Bowl X: Orange Bowl, Miami
Super Bowl IX: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
Super Bowl VIII: Rice Stadium, Houston
Super Bowl VII: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
Super Bowl VI: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
Super Bowl V: Orange Bowl, Miami
Super Bowl IV: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
Super Bowl III: Orange Bowl, Miami
Super Bowl II: Orange Bowl, Miami
Super Bowl I: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
