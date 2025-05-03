History of Kentucky Derby winners as race for Triple Crown begins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place later today.

But there will be plenty of activity at Chruchill Downs all Saturday before the famed horse race makes its final turn during “the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

Just 20 horses will enter the starting gate on Saturday evening, moments before they will run in the Kentucky Derby. Earning a spot on the storied Churchill Downs track isn’t easy. The horses go across the U.S. and the world, competing in a series of select races. If they earn enough points, they get one of the 20 spots at the Kentucky Derby.

As far as favorites go, Journalism is the odds-on choice. Justify’s 2018 victory marks the last time a morning-line favorite has won at Churchill Downs. Justify went on to win the coveted Triple Crown that year.

At last year’s “Run for the Roses,” Mystik Dan narrowly beat out Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a historic photo finish.

Here’s a list of Kentucky Derby winners from the past quarter-century:

2024: Mystik Dan

2023: Mage

2022: Rich Strike

2021: Mandaloun

2020: Authentic

2019: Country House

2018: Justify

2017: Nyquist

2016: Nyquist

2015: American Pharoah

2014: California Chrome

2013: Orb

2012: I'll Have Another

2011: Animal Kingdom

2010: Super Saver

2009: Mine That Bird

2008: Big Brown

2007: Street Sense

2006: Barbaro

2005: Giacomo

2004: Smarty Jones

2003: Funny Cide

2002: War Emblem

2001: Monarchos

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus

The complete list of winners is available on the Kentucky Derby’s website.

Weather is expected to impact Saturday’s event. While there were some concerns that rain would fall during the 2024 Kentucky Derby, it ultimately held off. Churchill Down trackgoers did deal with rain on Friday. If rain returns on Saturday, it could create some muddy conditions.

The 2018 and 2019 races marked the most recent instances when horses and jockeys have contended with any significant weather.

FOX Weather forecasts a 94% chance of rain in Louisville on a mainly cloudy day. Highs are expected to be in the low 60s. The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled solely due to weather.

How much will this year’s Kentucky Derby champion win?

The Kentucky Derby boasts the most lucrative purse of the Triple Crown events. This year’s derby winner will earn a $3.1 million of a $5 million purse. The figure represents a $2 million increase from the sum in 2023. The runner-up will receive a $1 million prize, while third-place will secure $500,000.

Lastly, the fourth-place finisher will take home $250,000, and fifth place will get $150,000.

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

