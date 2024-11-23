Hilton Grand Vacations CEO Mark Wang talks love of F1, providing opportunity of lifetime

LAS VEGAS – Hilton Grand Vacations CEO Mark Wang’s love for Formula 1 started when he was young.

He made an impromptu trip to the 1980 Long Beach Grand Prix. Hearing the roar of the engines as the speed machines traveled by left an indelible mark on the future executive of one of the most well-known resort brands in the world.

Wang’s interest in the world-renowned sport also helped spark the offer of a lifetime — sitting trackside for the Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend.

It’s the second year the race is being held in the entertainment capital of the world and the second year Hilton Grand Vacations has offered the experience.

Wang recalled to Fox News Digital while sitting in the Owners Lounge high above the Strip that he knew once he saw the track layout that Hilton Grand Vacations would be in a terrific spot to capitalize on a partnership with Formula 1 and offer fans of the sport a way to get close to the action.

“This would be a really great opportunity for us to be able to provide our members and guests with an experience that probably most of them never experienced before,” Wang recalled thinking at the time. “So, the teams went to work and came up with a concept around the HGV Clubhouse.”

It’s more than just feeling the engines roar by or the glitz and glamor that the Las Vegas scene can provide. Wang sought to give guests and members a high-class viewing of one of the more lavish sports in the world.

“We built this amazing clubhouse. Two-story structure. It sits right on the track, and, so, you get a great viewing. We also put a lot of A/V in there so you can watch a live simulcast from three different angles. You can tell where each car is on the track.

“In any of these races, for the most part, they’re flashing by you, and you want to get a sense of where everything is. Then, some really great culinary we put in place for our guests.”

Not to mention live music and driving simulators to keep fans entertained in between practice runs, qualifying and the race itself.

Wang said his love for F1 brought him to the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix. The course was 2.268 miles in length and fit in a parking lot. It was a far cry from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is 3.853 miles in length, where cars whiz by down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Where Wang drew inspiration for the HGV Clubhouse was from F1 races around the world.

“I think I’ve drawn my inspiration from the hospitality and the experience that we were trying to provide for our guests,” he said. “Our business always had this great spirit of hospitality — the Hilton brand and being stewards of the Hilton brand. But the spirit of experiences is something we’ve been building into our business, especially over the last four or five years.”

Wang said providing an experience that was different from watching on TV was important.

He used professional hockey as an example, where seeing the game on TV doesn’t exactly translate to the energy and fast-paced play seen in arenas.

“It’s like watching car racing on TV. You don’t really necessarily get the same feel exactly,” he explained. “For me, it’s talking to our members and them expressing to me how exciting this opportunity is for them to be able to experience this.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the three final races left in the season. Max Verstappen holds a lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris, and the Red Bull driver could win the championship if everything goes his way this weekend.

Wang said he’s pulling for Norris to contend for the championship but was excited how the season fared overall.

“What’s really exciting about the race, it’s like six or seven guys who can win,” he said. “Everybody can put their money on Max Verstappen. He was winning everything, right? So, it’s been very competitive. It’s nice to see it that way.

“This track — they’re not used to racing in this cold weather. And it’s going to be windy and dusty. Didn’t look like as much traction as they’re used to having. It’ll be interesting.”