High school soccer coach, wife identified as death toll rises after Texas floods; two children remain missing

School officials in Texas announced Sunday that Reece Zunker, a teacher and high school soccer coach, and his wife, Paula, were found dead following the devastating flooding that swept through Kerr County, Texas, on Friday.

The Kerrville Independent School District released a statement confirming the deaths of the Tivy High School boy’s soccer coach and his wife, who was also formerly a teacher at Tivy.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our beloved teachers, Reece Zunker, and his wife, Paula, who tragically lost their lives in the flash flood on July 4th,” the statement read.

“Reece was a passionate educator and a beloved soccer coach. His unwavering dedication to our students, athletes, and the Tivy community touched countless lives and will never be forgotten.

“Paula, a former Tivy teacher, also left a lasting mark on our community. The care and impact she shared with her students continue to be felt, even years later.”

School officials in Texas also made a plea to keep that family “in your prayers,” revealing that the couple’s two children, Lyle and Holland, were both still missing as of Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the family was vacationing at a river house in Hunt, near Camp Mystic, where several children are still unaccounted for.

The Tivy boy’s soccer team also released a statement remembering Zunker, whom they called a “leader and inspiration.”

“Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids,” the post on Facebook read. “He rebuilt the soccer program and left a legacy. His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten.”

Zunker taught at Tivy High School for 12 years, according to KENS 5.

Over a dozen campers were confirmed dead as of Sunday afternoon, Kerr County officials said. One counselor and 11 campers remained unaccounted for while the death toll across Central Texas climbed to nearly 70 on Sunday.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.