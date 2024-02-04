High school basketball player, 14, dies after collapsing on court during game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 14-year-old died last week after she collapsed on the court during a high school basketball game.

Amari Crite, a freshman at Momence High School in Illinois, was playing a junior varsity basketball game Jan. 25 against Tri-Point when she fell and later died.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is under investigation, according to The Daily Journal.

Reports say Crite was running back to the defensive side of the floor when she collapsed.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students on January 25, 2024,” Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

Anderson said counselors and mental health support will be available “as needed in the coming days and weeks to assist those who may be grappling with the emotional impact of this tragedy.”

“Our primary focus right now is on supporting one another and providing the necessary resources for our community to cope with this loss. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” Anderson added.

Crite’s mother, Michelle, began a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

“We are asking for any and everyone to help us give her the proper home going she deserves,” the page states. “No amount (too) small, no amount (too) big. And most of all we need prayer! Services will be shared when everything is arranged.”

The page had raised nearly $53,000, well beyond the $15,000 goal, at the time of publication.